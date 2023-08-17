IG distributes plots papers among families of 32 police martyrs

LAHORE:Continuing the sequence of providing plots to the families of police martyrs, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar distributed ownership papers of plots to families of 32 more martyrs of Sargodha police, Lodhran, Layyah, and Gujrat in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

During a ceremony, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has distributed ownership papers of plots to 15 families of Lodhran, 08 of Sargodha, 07 of Layyah, 02 of Gujrat. Recently, IG Punjab had provided plot ownership documents to 04 martyrs' families. He said that with the support of good people, plots have been ensured for the families of more than 100 martyrs before 2017, while financial assistance is also being provided to the heirs of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots from the Punjab Police Endowment Fund.

IG Punjab has announced to give certificates of appreciation to RPOs, DPOs who ensure the provision of plots for the families of police martyrs. He said that the field officers who made the provision of plots certain for the families of martyrs are praiseworthy. He expressed gratitude to private estate developers for their cooperation in providing plots to the families of martyrs.

Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO DG Khan Capt (retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, RPO Multan Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Welfare Ghazi M Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the function while other officers including DPOs of Sargodha, Gujrat, Lodhran and Layyah were also present in the function.

Meanwhile, IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has paid tribute to the martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema, who was killed in firing by the accused persons in Sialkot. He said that ASI Shahzad set the highest example of duty dedication by embracing martyrdom.

The department will never forget its brave son who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. All the possible care will be taken for the martyr’s family, said IG Punjab. Taking notice of the incident, IG Punjab has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He ordered the immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the incident.

Spokesperson Punjab Police stated that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was serving as an ASI in CIA Sialkot, and he had conducted a raid to arrest a dangerous criminal, Liaqat alias Chotu, who was involved in many heinous crime incidents. The accused along with his associates opened indiscriminate firing indiscriminately at a police team. ASI Shahzad was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries and was martyred.