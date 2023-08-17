PPP leader meets NA Speaker

LAHORE:Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore (PP-173) leader Chaudhry Waqas Mansha called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in his chamber.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting. On this occasion, Chaudhry Waqas apprised him of the longstanding problems of the area regarding Wapda, Wasa, Sui gas on which the speaker took immediate action and directed the authorities concerned to address the issues.