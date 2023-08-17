PPP leader meets NA Speaker

LAHORE:Pakistan Peoples Party Lahore (PP-173) leader Chaudhry Waqas Mansha called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in his chamber.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting. On this occasion, Chaudhry Waqas apprised him of the longstanding problems of the area regarding Wapda, Wasa, Sui gas on which the speaker took immediate action and directed the authorities concerned to address the issues.
LAHORE:Three Excise & Taxation Officers were suspended for being absent from duty on Wednesday. According to the...
LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore PMA strongly condemned abduction and killing of Dr Umar Rafiq...
DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was promoted to grade 20 on Wednesday. Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab...
LAHORE:The Finance and Planning Committee of GC University Lahore in its 34th meeting recommended a record budget of...
The children of Nankana Sahib Police office staff on Wednesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. During the...
The Project Management Unit Kartarpur Corridor is taking a significant stride forward by formalising an agreement...