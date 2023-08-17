 
Thursday August 17, 2023
Couple held in murder case

By Our Correspondent
August 17, 2023

LAHORE:Kot Lakhpat Police Lahore has arrested a man along with his wife involved in the murder of his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute in Jhang.

The suspects killed Ramzan and his wife Fatima Bibi with an axe. The victims were asleep when the suspects entered their and killed them. After murdering the victims, the suspects had fled to Lahore and were hiding in Kot Lakhpat. They have been identified as Imran and Iqra Bibi.