Couple held in murder case

LAHORE:Kot Lakhpat Police Lahore has arrested a man along with his wife involved in the murder of his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute in Jhang.

The suspects killed Ramzan and his wife Fatima Bibi with an axe. The victims were asleep when the suspects entered their and killed them. After murdering the victims, the suspects had fled to Lahore and were hiding in Kot Lakhpat. They have been identified as Imran and Iqra Bibi.