Badge pinning ceremony for police officers

A ceremony was held at the CM's Office to pin promotion badges on police officers promoted as Additional IGs and Deputy Inspector General. The event was attended by the CM, along with Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, who pinned promotion badges on the officers posted in Punjab.

Among the officers promoted to grade 21 and elevated to the position of Addl IG were Maqsood-ul-Hassan, Abdul Karim, Mirza Faran Baig, Imran Arshad, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Muhammad Waqar Abbasi and Muhammad Kamran Khan. In the 20th grade, those promoted under the DIG rank included Sohail Zafar Chatha, Ali Nasir Rizvi, Ayaz Saleem, Waqas Hassan, Tauseef Haider, Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik, and Montazar Mehdi.

The CM felicitated the officers and their families. Promotion is the right of police officers which has been given to them, he said and added that the promoted officers are expected to serve the people.