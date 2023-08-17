Bishops, Christian bodies feel distressed over Jaranwala incident

LAHORE: Pakistani bishop Azad Marshall said here on Wednesday the Christian community was "deeply pained and distressed" by the events.

"We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland," he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nabila Feroz Bhatti tweeted about the mob attack on churches and questioned, “If it is fault of one person, why the whole community is being suffered? Why holy Bibles and churches are being burnt? Why is it happening again and again in Pakistan?” Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) showed concern and said, “Civil strife was observed in Sargodha in July and Jaranwala in August. Today, five churches and dozens of houses have been vandalised and destroyed. Hundreds of Christians have fled their homes from Christian Colony, Issa Nagari and Shehroonwala.”

The CSJ said the government of Punjab should act fast to address lawlessness and the nation should ponder over the cost of blasphemy laws which act as instigators of hate crimes and false allegations.

The Cecil & Iris Chaudhry Foundation (CICF) condemned in the strongest possible manner the vandalising of churches and Christian homes in Jaranwala. “Hundreds of families have been forced to flee their homes in fear of their lives,” a statement said.

Ms. Michelle Chaudhry, President of the CICF, expressing anger and concern over the incident, said: “I’m saddened and very angry over this incident; Pakistan has yet again failed to protect the lives and properties of its citizens.”