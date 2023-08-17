Issue of alleged audio leak: IHC extends order restraining parliamentary body from summoning ex-CJP’s son

ISLAMABAD: On the alleged audio leak issue, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended the order that restrained a parliamentary committee from summoning former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son till September 18.

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the petition of former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najamul Saqib against the summons he had received on the audio leak issue. The additional attorney general (AAG) said that the attorney general was not present in Islamabad, so some time should be given.

At this, Justice Babar Sattar told him to take this matter seriously and submit a reply. He also told the additional attorney general that if he did not submit the reply, then he would summon the relevant secretaries.

Justice Babar said the AAG had to tell whether surveillance was to be carried out or not, and what the status of the data that would come would be. He said the Prime Minister’s House released the date to him.

The court directed the interior and defence secretaries and the Prime Minister’s Office to submit their replies within two weeks, and summoned the interior and the defence secretaries in personal capacity at the next hearing.

The IHC said that if necessary, answers and affidavits would also be sought from the relevant secretaries, intelligence agencies and telecom companies.

Later, the Islamabad High Court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 18. It should be remembered that the special parliamentary committee of the National Assembly had summoned Najamul Saqib.