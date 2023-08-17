Four held for carrying illegal weapons

Rawalpindi:Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possessions during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Mukhtar Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Racecourse police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Muhammad Babar.

While Airport Police nabbed Shahid Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody. Following the operation, Chontra police recovered 12-bore from Muhammad Tahir Ayub.