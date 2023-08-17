Four held for carrying illegal weapons

Rawalpindi:Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possessions during a crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Mukhtar Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Similarly, Racecourse police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Muhammad Babar.
While Airport Police nabbed Shahid Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody. Following the operation, Chontra police recovered 12-bore from Muhammad Tahir Ayub.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Drop scene of murder of 18 years old girl in the name of honor as father turned out to be the...
LAHORE: Pakistani bishop Azad Marshall said here on Wednesday the Christian community was "deeply pained and...
ISLAMABAD: On the alleged audio leak issue, the Islamabad High Court has extended the order that restrained a...
LAHORE: The Intelligence Bureau shared 47 sensitive reports and 91 financial informations with anti-money laundering...
Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and...
Rawalpindi: Jamaat e Islami Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced to challenge the increase in bills of the Water and...