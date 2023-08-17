Al Baraka Bank appoints Hamza Khan its brand ambassador

KARACHI: The ceremony, held on 2nd August, 2023 in Islamabad, marked the initiation of a promising partnership between Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited and Hamza Khan, the World Junior Squash Champion. He was announced as the Brand Ambassador for the Bank.
Representing the Bank were Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, Mr. Ahmad Mobeen, Regional Distribution Head - North, among others.
Hamza Khan was accompanied by his father, Mr. Niazullah Khan, and others.
We pray and hope that Allah SWT blesses our Brand Ambassador with numerous victories in the future.
