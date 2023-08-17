 
close
Thursday August 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Security tightened for Bari Imam Urs

By Our crime correspondent
August 17, 2023

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police authorities have issued a plan to take comprehensive security measures during Bari Imam ‘Urs’, a police spokesman said.

SP (High Security Zone), Muhammad Iqbal, visited various security blockades. During his visit, h e interacted with officials performing security duties at different points.