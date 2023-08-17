Four killed over land disputes in Dargai

BATKHELA: Four persons, including two women, were killed in two separate incidents in Dargai tehsil on Wednesday.

The first incident took place in Shal Afzal Killay in Sakhakot where a woman and her two sons were killed over a land dispute. The killers managed to escape after the incident.

The Levies personnel reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

Sources said that raids were being conducted for the arrest of the accused. The second incident occurred in Dargai where a man gunned down his sister over a land dispute.

Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan said that the cases have been registered and the killers would be brought to justice.