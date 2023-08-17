Public transport owners hike fares by Rs100-150

LAHORE: All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation announced Wednesday to increase the fares by Rs100 to 150.

Chairman Ismatullah Niazi said that the daily increase in the prices of petroleum products has destroyed the business community and a new fare list has been prepared for public transport after consultation with all the transporters to be effective from today (August 17).

After an increase in petroleum products prices, the transporters automatically increased the fares by 20 to 25 per cent. The fare from Lahore to Islamabad increased from Rs1800 to 2200 while the fare from Lahore to Muzaffarabad has been increased from Rs2500 to 2900.

Lahore to Dera Ismail Khan fare increased from Rs2200 to 2500. Toba Tek Singh from Rs1000 to Rs 1250 while Shorkot fare increased from Rs1200 to 1400. Transporters say that they are forced to increase the fare due to the increase in diesel prices and threatened that if the transport department interferes with fares increase, they will stop the transport in protest.