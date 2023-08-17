Public transport owners hike fares by Rs100-150

LAHORE: All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation announced Wednesday to increase the fares by Rs100 to 150.
Chairman Ismatullah Niazi said that the daily increase in the prices of petroleum products has destroyed the business community and a new fare list has been prepared for public transport after consultation with all the transporters to be effective from today (August 17).
After an increase in petroleum products prices, the transporters automatically increased the fares by 20 to 25 per cent. The fare from Lahore to Islamabad increased from Rs1800 to 2200 while the fare from Lahore to Muzaffarabad has been increased from Rs2500 to 2900.
Lahore to Dera Ismail Khan fare increased from Rs2200 to 2500. Toba Tek Singh from Rs1000 to Rs 1250 while Shorkot fare increased from Rs1200 to 1400. Transporters say that they are forced to increase the fare due to the increase in diesel prices and threatened that if the transport department interferes with fares increase, they will stop the transport in protest.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Drop scene of murder of 18 years old girl in the name of honor as father turned out to be the...
LAHORE: Pakistani bishop Azad Marshall said here on Wednesday the Christian community was "deeply pained and...
ISLAMABAD: On the alleged audio leak issue, the Islamabad High Court has extended the order that restrained a...
LAHORE: The Intelligence Bureau shared 47 sensitive reports and 91 financial informations with anti-money laundering...
Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and...
Rawalpindi: Jamaat e Islami Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced to challenge the increase in bills of the Water and...