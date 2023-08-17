Direct flights from Azerbaijan to Pakistan start from Sept 20

ISLAMABAD: In an exciting development, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is gearing up to launch direct flights to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in international air travel.
The renowned air carrier has announced plans to initiate regular flights to three major Pakistani cities – Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi –from September 20, 2023.
With its maiden flights to these Pakistani destinations, AZAL aims to enhance connectivity between Azerbaijan and Pakistan to foster cultural exchanges and bolster diplomatic ties.
Travellers can look forward to a flexible schedule that caters to their convenience. Flights from Baku to Islamabad will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while flights to Lahore are scheduled for Mondays and Fridays.
Similarly, flights to Karachi will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.
The launch of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is not just a journey in the skies but a journey towards strengthening global connections and embracing cultural richness.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Drop scene of murder of 18 years old girl in the name of honor as father turned out to be the...
LAHORE: Pakistani bishop Azad Marshall said here on Wednesday the Christian community was "deeply pained and...
ISLAMABAD: On the alleged audio leak issue, the Islamabad High Court has extended the order that restrained a...
LAHORE: The Intelligence Bureau shared 47 sensitive reports and 91 financial informations with anti-money laundering...
Rawalpindi: In an operation against criminal elements, Police here on Wednesday arrested two street criminals and...
Rawalpindi: Jamaat e Islami Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced to challenge the increase in bills of the Water and...