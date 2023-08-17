Direct flights from Azerbaijan to Pakistan start from Sept 20

ISLAMABAD: In an exciting development, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is gearing up to launch direct flights to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in international air travel.

The renowned air carrier has announced plans to initiate regular flights to three major Pakistani cities – Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi –from September 20, 2023.

With its maiden flights to these Pakistani destinations, AZAL aims to enhance connectivity between Azerbaijan and Pakistan to foster cultural exchanges and bolster diplomatic ties.

Travellers can look forward to a flexible schedule that caters to their convenience. Flights from Baku to Islamabad will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while flights to Lahore are scheduled for Mondays and Fridays.

Similarly, flights to Karachi will be available on Thursdays and Sundays.

The launch of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is not just a journey in the skies but a journey towards strengthening global connections and embracing cultural richness.