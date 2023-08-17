Rizwana undergoes successful plastic surgery

LAHORE: In a significant development, Rizwana, a survivor of domestic violence, underwent an inaugural successful plastic surgery at the General Hospital on Wednesday, said Professor Alfreed Zafar, principal of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute, in a statement.

The surgical procedure involved grafting to address wounds on her both cheeks and eyes. Zafar underscored the complexity of wound cleaning and grafting procedures, highlighting their critical nature. He elaborated on the high level of care and attention Rizwana was receiving, pointing out that under the guidance of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, she was being provided with top-tier medical facilities. Round-the-clock medical support was being ensured through the dedicated efforts of doctors and nurses.

He stressed the commitment to Rizwana’s well-being by emphasizing regular communication with the provincial health minister. Additionally, the head of the Medical Board, Professor Judat Saleem, detailed out the comprehensive medical care Rizwana received. Notably, the wounds on her head and back were thoroughly cleansed and sutured, leading to improvement in her platelet and blood levels.