Stalemate still persists over Balochistan caretaker CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and opposition leader Malik Sikandar held three meetings but failed to develop consensus on the name of caretaker chief minister of the province.

As a result, the matter has gone to the parliamentary committee.

Opposition leader Malik Sikander Advocate gave the names of Muhammad Nawaz Kakar, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui and Younis Zahri for the parliamentary committee.

All the three belong to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) BNP parliamentary leader Malik Naseer Shahwani and Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) member of assembly Nasrullah Zehri approached the Speaker and objected to the name of JUIF and requested to include their names in the parliamentary committee.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo has given the names of Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Zamrik Khan Achakzai of ANP for the formation of the parliamentary committee.

The name of caretaker chief minister will be bound to be finalised, if the parliamentary committee cannot agree on a name, the Election Commission of Pakistan will finalise the caretaker chief minister’s name within two days.