Poor service at Metro Bus, Orange Train stations annoys CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train stations here Wednesday.

Mohsin Naqvi travelled in the Metro Bus and Orange Train and inquired from the passengers about facilities. He boarded the Bus from the Kutchery Station and travelled up to Janazgah Station. The passengers complained that the air conditioners of Metro Buses were out of order for the last six months. The CM directed to ensure early functional of ACs. He stated that students would travel free on the Metro Bus and Orange Train. He directed secretary transport to put up a summary in this regard. Mohsin Naqvi assured the passengers of solving their problems at the earliest. He also visited Anarkali Station of Orange Train where washrooms were closed, water was not available, token machines were out of order and long queues of passengers were being made. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over inadequate facilities being provided at the station. He immediately summoned secretary transport in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi travelled from the Anarkali Station up to Ali Town and checked token machines and other facilities on the stations. There were also long queues of passengers on the Ali Town Station. The passengers made a pile of complaints to the CM. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide facilities of charging the metro card online or through credit card. Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities.

The passengers complained about non-functioning of token machines and shutting down of washrooms. Mohsin Naqvi travelled from Ali Town to Lakshmi Chowk on his return journey through Orange Train. He ordered to take effective measures to reduce public rush on the token counters for the passengers. He directed to increase facilities for women on Orange Train.

Earlier, the CM visited Registry Branch of DC Office Lahore where staff members of Registry Branch were not present. He checked attendance of the staff members and listened to the complaints of citizens present in the Registry Office. The CM expressed his indignation over non-availability of staff members at the Sub-Registrar Data Ganj Bakhsh Town Office. The Sub-Registrar reached office after the arrival of the CM. Other staff members also reached office during the visit of CM. Mohsin Naqvi ordered staff members to strictly follow office timings. He talked with the people present in the Registrar office and issued on the spot orders on the public complaints and applications. Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure provision of registry documents to the people within 24 hours and ordered the staff members to remain present in the office during office timings under every circumstance.