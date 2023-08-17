10 die in road accidents

LAHORE: Around 10 people died, whereas 1,281 were injured in 1,225 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 687 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 594 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. The majority (71%) involved motorbikes.
