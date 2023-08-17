Couple held in murder case

LAHORE: Kot Lakhpat Police Lahore has arrested a man along with his wife involved in the murder of his brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute in Jhang.

The suspects killed Ramzan and his wife Fatima Bibi with an axe. The victims were asleep when the suspects entered their and killed them. After murdering the victims, the suspects had fled to Lahore and were hiding in Kot Lakhpat. They have been identified as Imran and Iqra Bibi.

Four robbers arrested: CIA City police have arrested four members of a robbers’ gang.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ramzan alias Jaan, Nauman Moazam, Muhammad Yousaf and Shahbaz. Cash, watches, mobile phones, motorbikes and weapons were recovered from them. The suspects would conduct bids on main roads. They have confessed committing many bids.