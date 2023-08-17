After hike in POL prices: Flour, other items prices increase

LAHORE: Following increase in the price of petroleum products and electricity in the country, the prices of food and other items have started to increase.

According to market insiders, the price of one kilograms of sugar in the local wholesale market increased by Rs5 to Rs148 while its retail price increased to Rs170. Similarly, it is learnt that due to the high cost of petroleum products, the price of a 20kg bag of flour is estimated to increase by Rs20. At present, it is Rs2,800, and its price will now be Rs2,820.

Likewise, after the increase in the prices of petroleum products, the price of broiler meat has increased by Rs18 to Rs600 per kg, the price of live broiler chicken has increased by Rs12 to Rs400 per kg, while the price of farm eggs has increased by Rs2 to Rs290 per dozen.