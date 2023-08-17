CITY PULSE

A Wanderer’s Archive
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shanzay Subzwari and Shameen Arshad. Titled ‘A Wanderer’s Archive’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Diptych
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Diptych’, the show will run at the gallery until August 22. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Landscape Painting Today
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aqsa Khan Nasar, Faraz Aamer Khan, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hassaan Gondal, Irfan Channa, Kiran Waseem, Noman Siddiqui, Noor ul Ain Nasir Khan, SM Raza and Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Landscape Painting Today’, the show will run at the gallery until August 18. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Juloos
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting a theatrical play marking the final performance of third-year students. Penned by Badal Sircar and directed by Fawad Khan, the play titled ‘Juloos’ will run at 8pm from August 18 to August 20 at Studio 2. Contact 0300-0802397 for registration and more information.
A Line That Divides
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farida Batool, Wajeeha Batool, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Huma Gul, Fawad Jafri, Ayaz Jokhio, Mahbub Jokhio, Hooria Khan, Seema Nusrat, Anusha Ramchand, Mariyam Rehman, Nausheen Saeed and Mohammad Ali Talpur. Titled ‘A Line That Divides’, the show will run at the gallery until August 24. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Nabz
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahsan Javaid, Azhar Sheraz, Fakhra Asif, Farazeh Syed, Haider Ali Naqvi, Javaid Mughal, Ramsha Rubbani, Sana Saeed, Saqiba Suleman and Ujala Khan. Titled ‘Nabz’, the show will run at the gallery until August 25. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
