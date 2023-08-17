IGP forms committee to probe journalist Jan Mahar’s murder

Singh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday constituted an investigative team to probe the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar in the Sukkur district.

Mahar, who was shot dead by motorcyclists on Sunday, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in the Shikarpur district on Monday. The 50-year-old victim was associated with a prominent Sindhi newspaper and its affiliated television channel.

DIG Tanveer Alam Odho has been appointed as the committee’s chairman. Responding to the murder of the senior journalist, the inspector general of police formed a probing team tasked with uncovering the truth behind the incident and apprehending the culprits.

The order of the inspector general of police states that a committee with the following composition is hereby constituted to supervise the investigation of the case (FIR No.132/2023) registered under sections 302, 120-B, 337-H-ii, 440, 147, 148, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code, sections 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, at the police station, District Sukkur, regarding the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar within the terms of reference.

The committee includes as members SSP Sanghar Malik, District Sukkur, SSP Mir Rohail Khan Khoso, District Khairpur, M. Nauman Zafar, the SDPO of Gambat, and Abdul Qudoos Kalwar, DSP acting SP CTD Sukkur.

The terms of reference for the committee include making every effort to solve the case using all available resources, collecting and verifying forensic, technical, and digital evidence, and ensuring a proper chain of custody.

The committee will also record ocular evidence and 164 statements to guarantee a comprehensive investigation. It will keep the IGP informed of the case’s progress through interim reports submitted every three days.

Mahar was heading home situated near Local Board Sukkur from his office on Bandar Road in a car at around 9:20pm on August 13, when two armed motorcyclists confronted him at Lucas Park and opened fire on him. Locals rushed him to a Sukkur hospital, where he passed away.