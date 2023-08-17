KWSC starts repairing breach in Hub Canal

The Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has started repair work on a breach in the Hub Canal on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the water corporation. KWSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed took immediate notice of the breach in the canal and issued directives to the chief engineer concerned to repair it on an emergency basis. Elected chairman of Manghopir Town Ali Nawaz Brohi also reached the spot and inspected the breach.

The chief engineer bulk of the water corporation said the repair work would be carried out after the water level had started to recede in the Hub Canal. He added that all the required material has been dumped on the site and plugging and repair work would be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Meanwhile, in a meeting held at the KWSC head office on Karsaz, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said all the problems of water supply and drainage throughout the city should be solved on a priority basis.

He directed the water corporation officials to demolish and disconnect all illegal hydrants and connections across the city stating that only citizens had the right to water. He added that no one would be allowed to steal water that belonged to the people of Karachi.