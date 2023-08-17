Non-bailable warrants issued for absconding suspects in KPO attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of two absconding suspects said to be associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a case pertaining to the February 17 attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

The hours-long attack on the KPO located on one of the city’s busiest arteries, Sharea Faisal, had left four people martyred, including Rangers Inspector Taimor Shehzad, and police constables Muhammad and Ghulam Abbas, and 18 others injured, most of whom were security personnel.

Two detained suspects – Abdul Aziz and Mehran Ahmed – have been charge-sheeted for allegedly facilitating the attack while TTP spokesperson and social media handler Mohammad Khurasani (possibly code name), Moulvi Sher Zaman who is said to be the banned outfit’s Karachi chapter commander, and another militant Umer Farooq have been nominated in the case for ‘masterminding, aiding and facilitating’ the attack.

The ATC-XIII judge issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the absconding suspects – Zaman and Farooq – through the senior superintendent of police (SSP) concerned. He directed the investigation officer (IO) to appear on the next date along with a report about the execution of the warrants and submit a complete police file.

The IO was further told to supply copies of the charge sheet to the arrested suspects on the next hearing on August 30 without fail.

According to a charge sheet filed by the IO, Irfan Ahmed, two facilitators of the attack, Aariyadullah and Abdul Wahid, alias Wahidullah, were killed in a shootout with the police in Manghopir on March 13 and two others, Aziz and Ahmed, alias Umer, arrested.

The four terror suspects were travelling from Balochistan to Karachi to carry out terrorist attacks when they were intercepted by law enforcers, he said.

The Counter-Terrorism Department official maintained that Aziz had facilitated the KPO attack by buying a Toyata car for Rs1 million from Hub, Balochistan, for the attackers. He added that the three terrorists had travelled in the car to the Saddar police line where they entered the KPO from the backside by cutting barbed wires.

The IO mentioned that two other persons also accompanied the attackers on a motorcycle and showed them their target after they got off the car. One of the attackers, Zala Noor, had blown himself up while the other two, one of whom was identified as Kifayatullah, were killed by security forces.

Khurasani and two other TTP militants orchestrated, aided and facilitated the attack, he said. The TTP’s central spokesperson, Khurasani, had claimed the responsibility for the KPO attack on social media, using three accounts named ‘The Blessed Raid’, ‘Umarmedia.me’ and ‘Mulla’. In the light of the statements of the detained suspects, Khurasani, Zaman and Farooq were chargesheeted under the Section 512 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for committing offences punishable under the sections 11-F (proscription of person), 22-I (aid and abetment) and 22-L (punishment for an absconder) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The sections 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred rupees) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) have also been incorporated in the FIR.

Initially, an FIR was lodged under the sections 34 (common intention), 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 460 (breaking into a house for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Sections 3/4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, read with the sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 21(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the CTD police station on behalf of the state.