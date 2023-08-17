Prime suspects in ‘year’s biggest robbery of Karachi’ arrested

The Rangers and police in a joint venture on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in ‘the biggest robbery of 2023 in Karachi’.

Two suspects on a motorcycle had on August 5 snatched a bag having millions of rupees from an employee of a gold shop near the Sarafa Market in Saddar within the limits of the Preedy police station.

A case was registered at the Preedy police station on the complaint of the employee, Sher Azam, who stated that his owner had given him a schoolbag and asked him to bring over Rs22 million from a goldsmith shop but some robbers snatched that bag from him at gunpoint.

CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media. As the Rangers and police continued joint investigations into the case, they managed to arrest four suspects.

The arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by the wing commander of the Sindh Rangers Qalandar Wing, Lt Col Ali Moosa, and South SSP Sheraz Nazeer. The wing commander said four suspects, including their ringleader, had been arrested during separate raids in parts of the city, including Orangi Town and Saddar. Three pistols and stolen money worth over Rs19 million had also been recovered from them, the press conference was told.

Two motorcycles and 12 mobile phones were also seized from the suspects’ possession. The Rangers officer explained that the gang had committed robberies all over the city, including at places like jewellery shops and residential houses.

The robbers hailed from Shangla and they used to commit robberies after proper reconnaissance. The South SSP said the police would try their best to make the investigations and prosecution effective so that the suspects were punished by court.

He added that the gang comprised more members than those who had been arrested. SSP Nazeer said the Rangers and police were working together to ensure law and order in the city and all efforts were being made to control crime. He said the South police were also working to prevent the spread of drugs.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Arshad, the businessman whose Rs22 million was stolen, paid thanks to the Rangers and police for arresting the suspects.