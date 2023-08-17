Five robbers killed as police foil burglary in North Karachi

In a major encounter of the year, police foiled a house robbery and killed five suspects in North Karachi on Wednesday.

At least seven armed suspects entered the house in Sector 11-B within the limits of the Sir Syed police station, held the family members hostage at gunpoint, and started collecting valuables.

In the meantime, the police were informed about the incident on Police Helpline Madadgar 15. Soon Madadgar 15 and local police mobiles reached the house and surrounded it. When the robbers came to know about the presence of the police, they tried to escape by opening fire on the cops. The law enforcers returned gunfire and killed five robbers. However, two suspects managed to escape.

On receiving information of the shootout, more police came and residents of the area also gathered outside the house. According to the police, the robbers belonged to an Afghan gang and no citizen was harmed in the incident.

The victim family said the robbers also tortured them, took out clothes from the cupboards, and even checked out perfumes. The two suspects who managed to escape were said to be hiding in the water tank on the roof of the house. They fled after the crowd had dispersed.

The dead robbers were identified as Painda Khan, son of Sher Ali, Imran, son of Saleem, Abdullah, son of Amanullah, Abdul Bari, and Haider Khan, son of Ahmed Khan. The criminal record of the robbers shows they were habitual criminals and had been arrested in the past.

According to SHO Shahid Taj, the robbers had entered the house with the intention of robbery by cutting a protective grill. Police also recovered stolen goods along with weapons from the spot. A case has been registered. After the successful operation, residents raised slogans in favour of the Sindh Police and Madadgar 15. Karachi’s Additional IG Javed Alam Odho announced a cash reward of Rs500,000 and certificates of appreciation for the SHO and his team.