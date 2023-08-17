SC summons CM, mayor in Gujjar Nullah contempt case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Karachi mayor and others in the Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs contempt of court case.

A non-governmental organisation and affected people of Gujjar and Orangi Town Nullahs moved the court against the failure of the provincial government to comply with a Supreme Court order to suitably compensate and rehabilitate people whose houses were razed during an operation to remove encroachments from along the two drains.

Filing a contempt of court application against Chief Minister Shah, the applicants submitted that the SC had clearly directed the provincial government to rehabilitate and compensate the affected people within two years.

Their counsel Faisal Siddiqui said the CM had undertaken before the apex court that a scheme titled ‘Resettlement of Affectees of Gujjar, Mehmoodabad and Orangi Nullah’ would be executed by government at an estimated cost of Rs10 billion and the project would be completed in all respects within a maximum period of two years.

He submitted that none of the directions of the court had been complied with by the alleged contemnor despite the almost lapse of the time allowed by the SC. He said the government did not disburse the promised amount of Rs15,000 per month per household for two years. He said the amount was to be disbursed in four instalments to be given every after six months; however, till date only two instalments have been disbursed. He told the court that no substantive step had been taken on ground with regard to the rehabilitation process and it was unlikely that the rehabilitation process would be completed within the time frame given by the Supreme Court.

The counsel said the affected families of the Gujjar and Orangi Town nullahs were presently living on the rubble of their demolished houses without basic amenities. He said that families who were dispossessed due to the demolition of their houses and non-compliance with court orders had been facing extreme difficulties and hardship.

The court was requested to initiate contempt of court proceedings against alleged contemnor for disobeying the court orders.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi observed that the court inquired the office whether the compliance report had been filed. The court officer said that no such report had been received yet.

The court inquired whether any focal person had been appointed in the matter as to how an aggrieved person could approach the chief minister. It inquired the applicant counsel what he could achieve having sent the CM into prison whose tenure was about to end in a few days. It observed that it wanted to implement its order and would seek a progress report from the authorities concerned.

It issued notices to CM Shah and directed him to appear in person. The court also issued notices to the advocate general and the chief secretary of the Sindh and the Karachi mayor to appear before it for assistance on Thursday (today).