Wiegman living in a ‘fairytale’

SYDNEY: England coach Sarina Wiegman said she felt she was living in a "fairytale" after her team advanced to the Women´s World Cup final with a 3-1 win over tournament co-hosts Australia in Sydney.

Wednesday´s semi-final victory saw Wiegman become the first coach to guide two different countries to a Women´s World Cup final, after she took her native Netherlands to the 2019 showpiece match, where they were defeated by the United States.

It also left reigning European champions England, who face fellow first-time finalists Spain in Sunday´s title decider in Sydney, on course for a notable double.

"We achieved the final!" Wiegman told the BBC. "It´s unbelievable, it feels like we won (the tournament) which we didn´t, we just won this game -- in an incredible stadium, an away game, the way we played -- it was a hard game, but we found a way to win again."

The 53-year-old added: "People have been talking about ruthlessness all the time, in this team there is ruthlessness, up front or in defence. We really want to keep the ball out of the net and we want to win.

"We stick together, we stick to the plan, and it worked again." "Having the chance as a coach or a player to make it to two finals is really special. I never take anything for granted, but it´s like I´m living in a fairytale or something."

England went ahead through Ella Toone´s 36th-minute strike into the top right corner before Australia heroine Sam Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, equalised with a long-range shot in the 63rd minute.

Lauren Hemp, however, restored England´s advantage in the 71st minute after firing into the bottom far corner from Millie Bright´s long ball upfield. Alessia Russo then put the result beyond doubt when she made it 3-1 four minutes before full-time, beating Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold with a well-struck low shot.