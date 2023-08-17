PHF office-bearers suspended to ensure conduct of fair election

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has suspended officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to ensure free and fair election in accordance with the prime minister’s directives.

The suspension has been ordered to ensure conduct of free and fair election following scrutiny of the clubs throughout the country.

The Prime Minister office has recently issued a notification directing the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to send reference against the PHF to FIA and also directed the PSB to hold free and fair elections of the federation in accordance with the PM’s directives.

‘The News’ has learnt that even on Tuesday, the PSB conducted back-to-back meetings involving some sitting PHF officials and gave them a few options in an effort to hold free and fair elections.

However, even after giving a 24 hours deadline, there had been no progress. The PSB ultimately decided to suspend the federation’s office-bearers in an effort to conduct scrutiny in a free and fair manner.

The PSB letter issued on Wednesday with subject ‘The affairs of Pakistan Hockey Federation’, says (the copy of which is available with The News).

“The Prime Minister’s office has conveyed that scrutiny of the hockey clubs and Electoral College may be conducted at the earliest under the supervision of Pakistan Sports Board. It has further been conveyed that fair and free elections of the PHF may be conducted under the supervision of Pakistan Sports Board as per rules and after observation of all the codal and procedural formalities.

“To ensure fair and transparent elections of the PHF, the current office-bearers (management) of the PHF are hereby suspended.

However, during the transition period, the Selection Committee and the management of Pakistan hockey team shall continue to perform their functions, ensuring the preparation and participation of the hockey team in national and international events is not disrupted.

These measures aim to facilitate a conducive environment for conduct of free and fair elections. This is issued with the approval of Director General PSB,” the letter (notification) addressed to the suspended office-bearers of the PHF and the copy of which was also sent to team management and selection committee says.

When ‘The News’ approached an official of the PSB, he said that the selection committee and team management would continue working as some national and international tournaments are on the cards.

“As the 19th Asian Games are just around the corner, team management and selection committee would continue working till the time new office-bearers of the federation take over their responsibilities. All the PHF office-bearers however are suspended with immediate effect,” the official said.