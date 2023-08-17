PSB ready to provide Jinnah Stadium for Cambodia qualifier

LAHORE: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday confirmed that it was ready to provide Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, for hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game between Pakistan and Cambodia to be held on October 17.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee, the PSB said: “The PSB is determined to provide the subject venue for the football qualifier between Pakistan and Cambodia.

“It will be appreciated that your technical team may visit the said venue on August 17 to see whether the venue is feasible to conduct the subject match,” the letter said. Meanwhile, it was learnt that a delegation of NC will visit Islamabad on Thursday (today) to see the Jinnah Stadium and its facilities.

The PFF NC had requested PSB a few days ago that it should provide it Jinnah Stadium for the show between Pakistan and Cambodia. The first leg between the two nations will be held on October 12 in Cambodia.

This correspondent also learnt that an NC official on Wednesday held a meeting with a top official of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). The SBP official assured the NC official that they would be given the green signal soon.

NC also has on its radar using Punjab Stadium, Lahore, for the qualifier. A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that NC wants to submit both Jinnah Stadium and Punjab Stadium for the purpose with FIFA.