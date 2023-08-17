Bradburn emphasises aggressive cricket

LAHORE: Pakistani coach Grant Bradburn has underlined the need for his team's commitment to an aggressive brand of cricket as they gear up for a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

The series will be the beginning of their World Cup build-up. Set to kick off in Sri Lanka on August 22, this series serves as a crucial stepping stone ahead of the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, culminating in the highly anticipated World Cup in India, commencing on October 5.

Speaking to the media, Bradburn elaborated on the transformation within the team's mindset and their adaptation to the changing dynamics of cricket. "Cricket is changing, so we decided to plan accordingly," he affirmed.

Bradburn addressed specific areas of improvement, highlighting the need for increased aggression during middle-overs play.

He acknowledged past struggles in this aspect and emphasised the team's ongoing efforts to enhance their performance in this critical phase of the game.

Looking ahead to the ODI series against Afghanistan, Bradburn expressed respect for their opponents, deeming them a formidable team.