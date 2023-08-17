PCB unveils first-ever contract for domestic women cricketers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a significant leap forward for women's cricket in the country, has extended an 11-month domestic contracts for a total of 74 exceptionally talented women cricketers.

Among these dedicated players, 59 fall under the emerging and U19 categories, while 14 have already proudly represented Pakistan at the senior level.

These coveted domestic contracts have been bestowed upon individuals who have consistently demonstrated outstanding performances across various cricketing arenas, including domestic tournaments, emerging events, U19 domestic competitions, and the illustrious ICC U19 Women's World Cup.

Under the astute guidance of former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar, the national women's selection committee meticulously handpicked these players, with input from esteemed national and academy coaches. This initiative not only seeks to acknowledge the unwavering dedication and hard work of these athletes but also endeavors to elevate the caliber of women's cricket within the nation.

The strategic decision to introduce these contracts underscores the resolute commitment of the Pakistan Cricket Board, under the visionary leadership of Management Committee Chairperson Zaka Ashraf, towards nurturing the growth of women's cricket. This groundbreaking step creates a tangible and viable career path, inspiring a burgeoning number of women to actively engage in and excel at the sport. The ripple effect of this move is anticipated to inspire aspiring players to set their sights on competing at the highest echelons of the game.

Commenting on this transformative milestone, PCB Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf remarked, "My heartfelt congratulations extend to the 74 women cricketers who have rightfully earned these contracts through their exceptional talent and unwavering commitment. Today marks a significant and joyous occasion for the Pakistan Cricket Board as we embark on a historic journey towards uplifting women's cricket in our nation."

Head of Women's Cricket, Tania Mallick, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are exhilarated to announce the conferment of domestic contracts upon 74 of our most outstanding women cricketers. This historic juncture not only celebrates their exceptional prowess but also endeavors to instill unwavering confidence and determination within our women athletes. As we approach a vibrant women's cricket season, we remain steadfastly committed to furnishing the requisite support and resources to ensure their resounding success."