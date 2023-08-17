North Korea claims ‘racial discrimination’ drove US soldier to defect

SEOUL: Travis King defected to North Korea to escape “mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army”, state media said on Wednesday, Pyongyang´s first official confirmation they were holding the American soldier.

A private second class with a chequered disciplinary record, King was due to fly back to America in July but instead slipped out of South Korea´s main airport, joined a tourist trip to the DMZ and ran across the border into the North.

The United States has previously said that King crossed the border at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone separating the North and the South “willfully and without authorisation”.

Following a North Korean investigation, King “admitted that he illegally intruded”, Pyongyang´s Korean Central News Agency reported.

“Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army,” KCNA said, referring to the North by its official name.

King “came to be kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People´s Army” after he crossed the border, KCNA said.

“He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal American society,” KCNA said, adding that a government investigation was still ongoing.

The United Nations Command, which oversees the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War, confirmed last month it had begun a conversation with the North over King.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the time that while contact had been made with the North Koreans, Washington still had no idea where King was or in what condition.

KCNA did not provide any details about King´s health or location, or about what they planned to do with him. North Korea´s first official comment on King was pure propaganda, said Soo Kim, policy practice area lead at LMI Consulting and a former CIA analyst.

“King´s crossing into North Korea provided the Kim regime an opportunity in several ways, the first of which is, of course, the potential for negotiations with the US over King´s release,” she told AFP, adding that Pyongyang were “tough negotiators”, so it would not be easy for Washington to secure his release.

Pyongyang has a long history of detaining Americans and using them as bargaining chips in bilateral negotiations.

“It´s also an opportunity for the regime propaganda to do its thing -- to spin the situation in such a way as to criticise the US and express Pyongyang´s deep-rooted hostility towards Washington,” she added.

Just before they issued their comments on King, KCNA put out a statement criticising discussion of Pyongyang´s rights record at the United Nations, describing America as “the anti-people empire of evils, totally depraved due to all sorts of social evils”.

“Not content with conniving at and fostering racial discrimination, gun-related crimes, child maltreatment and forced labour rampant in its society, the US has imposed unethical human rights standards on other countries and fomented internal unrest and confusion,” the statement reads.