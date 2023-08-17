New Zealand court finds mum guilty of murdering three daughters

WELLINGTON: A New Zealand court on Wednesday found a woman guilty of murdering her three young daughters after a harrowing month-long trial.
Lauren Dickason was accused of strangling and suffocating her twins Maya and Karla, aged two, and first daughter Liane, six, while her husband was out to dinner with colleagues, according to local media reports.
Dickason admitted killing the girls, but had argued a defence of insanity and infanticide. Under New Zealand law, infanticide is a defence for a mother who causes the death of her child when, “at the time of the offence, the balance of her mind was disturbed”. The girls were killed at their home in the South Island city of Timaru soon after the family arrived in New Zealand from South Africa.
A jury at Christchurch High Court found Dickason guilty of all three charges of murder. As the verdict was handed down, Dickason´s lawyer looked on in shock. In New Zealand, murder carries a prison sentence of at least 10 years.
Following the verdict, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said in a statement that police extended their “sympathies to the families who will never get to see Liane, Maya, and Karla grow up”. “Words cannot begin to express the tragic circumstances of this investigation,” he added.
WASHINGTON: Four indictments of Donald Trump have set the stage for a surreal and potentially explosive US...
SEOUL: Travis King defected to North Korea to escape “mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army”,...
HELSINKI: Finland´s former conservative prime minister Alexander Stubb announced on Wednesday his candidacy in the...
MADRID: Exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who unexpectedly became a potential kingmaker following...
MEDAN, Indonesia: A spate of violent muggings by machete-wielding thieves in Indonesia has drawn coded calls from...
FRANKFURT, Germany: The German government approved a draft law on Wednesday legalising the purchase and possession of...