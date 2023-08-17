Six arrested over sex assault of British woman in Spain

MADRID: Spanish police said on Wednesday they have arrested five French tourists and a Swiss holidaymaker on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young British woman on the holiday island of Mallorca.
The assault allegedly happened at dawn on Monday at a hotel in the resort of Magaluf, which is renowned for its rowdy parties and cheap alcohol as much as its white-sand beaches.
A judge has ordered the six suspects to be held in custody while the investigation into the sexual assault continues, a spokesman for Spain´s Guardia Civil police force said without giving further details.
Under Spanish law, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different penalties. Spanish media said the hotel´s security staff called police after finding the British woman crying for help just outside the establishment.
