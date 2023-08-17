Cannes Festival denounces Iran director’s jailing

PARIS: Organisers of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday denounced “a serious violation of free speech” after Iranian director Saeed Roustaee was sentenced to prison for showing a film at the competition.
An Iranian court sentenced Roustaee, 34, to six months´ prison for the screening of his film “Leila´s Brothers” at the Cannes festival in 2022, local media reported on Tuesday.
The film, which recounts the economic struggles of a family in Tehran, has been banned in Iran since its release last year.
Roustaee´s sentencing, which includes a ban on working for five years. “constitutes once again a serious violation of free speech for Iranian artists, film-makers, producers and technicians,” Cannes organisers said in a statement to AFP.
“The Cannes Festival expresses its support to all those who suffer violence and reprisals for creating and distributing their works. The Festival is their home,” it said. “Leila´s Brothers” was in competition for the Palme d´Or at last year´s Cannes festival. It missed the top prize but won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award.
