2023 set to be another bad year for Swiss glaciers

GENEVA: A leading Swiss glaciologist warned on Wednesday that 2023 was looking “not good” for the country´s glaciers, a year after they suffered a record melt.

“Still more than a month to go in the melting season. How are Swiss glaciers doing at the moment? Not good!” glaciology professor Matthias Huss, head of Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland, said.

The warning comes after the Swiss glaciers faced a “disastrous year” in 2022, as “all ice melt records were smashed,” according to a study published by the Cryospheric Commission (CC) of the Swiss Academy of Sciences last September. Huss said he was very curious to see the final measurements for the year in mid-September, stressing that the situation so far a”not as extreme as in 2022”.