Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verde

PRAIA, Cape Verde: More than 60 people are believed to have died after a migrant boat from Senegal was found off West Africa´s Cape Verde islands, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

Almost 63 people are thought to have died, while the 38 survivors included four children aged 12 to 16, IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli told AFP. The long wooden fishing vessel, known as a pirogue, was spotted Monday in the Atlantic Ccean about 150 nautical miles from the Cape Verdean island of Sal, police said. The Spanish fishing vessel that saw it alerted Cape Verdean authorities.

The Cape Verde archipelago lies about 600-km off the coast on the maritime migration route to the Spanish Canary Islands -- a gateway to the European Union.