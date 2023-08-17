Pig kidney functioning in human for more than a month

WASHINGTON: A genetically-modified pig kidney is continuing to function well a record-breaking 32 days after it was transplanted into a brain dead patient, a medical center said on Wednesday.
The experimental procedure is part of a growing field of research aimed at advancing cross-species organ donation and thus reducing transplant waiting lists. There are more than 103,000 people waiting for transplants in the United States, 88,000 of whom need kidneys.
“This work demonstrates a pig kidney -- with only one genetic modification and without experimental medications or devices -- can replace the function of a human kidney for at least 32 days without being rejected,” said surgeon Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute.
Montgomery carried out the first genetically modified pig kidney transplant to a human in September 2021, followed by a similar procedure in November 2021.
WASHINGTON: Four indictments of Donald Trump have set the stage for a surreal and potentially explosive US...
SEOUL: Travis King defected to North Korea to escape “mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army”,...
HELSINKI: Finland´s former conservative prime minister Alexander Stubb announced on Wednesday his candidacy in the...
MADRID: Exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who unexpectedly became a potential kingmaker following...
MEDAN, Indonesia: A spate of violent muggings by machete-wielding thieves in Indonesia has drawn coded calls from...
FRANKFURT, Germany: The German government approved a draft law on Wednesday legalising the purchase and possession of...