‘Explore Saudi Vision 2030’

LAHORE: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 offers immense opportunities for Pakistani construction, infrastructure development, engineering, food, information technology and various other sectors that must be availed with vigorous efforts.
These views were expressed by the Trade Development Officer of Pakistani Consulate in Jeddah, Fahad Chaudhry, while talking to the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry at LCCI.
Fahad said that Saudi Arabia has started a vast range of development projects worth $3 trillion under the Vision 2030. It is a unique opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs to become a part of Saudi Arabia’s booming economy. He invited the LCCI to arrange a delegation for Saudi Arabia to develop a deep knowledge of the opportunities offered under Vision 2030. The LCCI acting president said that the Lahore Chamber would arrange a sector-specific delegation for Saudi Arabia soon. He said that there exists enormous scope to expand the economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
