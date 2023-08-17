Shell Pakistan 1H profit falls 53pc

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) reported a 53 percent drop in its half-year profit after tax, as the country faced currency devaluation, rising inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty.
The company said it made a profit of Rs3.5 billion in the six months ended June 30, compared with Rs7.5 billion a year earlier. "The results also reflected the impact of a one-off technical service fee waiver received from Shell International Petroleum Company," the company said in a statement.
Shell Pakistan said it faced slowdown in economic activity, decrease in demand and risks to supply security due to the continued economic challenges. Shell Pakistan’s parent company, Shell plc, announced on June 14 its intention to sell its holding in SPL, subject to regulatory approvals.
LAHORE: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 offers immense opportunities for Pakistani construction, infrastructure...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs900/tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold...
WASHINGTON: Blame it on economic theory not matching reality, groupthink among forecasters or political partisanship...
LAHORE: The government’s reluctance to procure wheat from the global market last month despite low prices would soon...
KARACHI: Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong said on Wednesday that China and Pakistan would overcome any...
Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as the rupee slid further against the dollar and investors fretted over rising...