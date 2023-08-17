Shell Pakistan 1H profit falls 53pc

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) reported a 53 percent drop in its half-year profit after tax, as the country faced currency devaluation, rising inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty.

The company said it made a profit of Rs3.5 billion in the six months ended June 30, compared with Rs7.5 billion a year earlier. "The results also reflected the impact of a one-off technical service fee waiver received from Shell International Petroleum Company," the company said in a statement.

Shell Pakistan said it faced slowdown in economic activity, decrease in demand and risks to supply security due to the continued economic challenges. Shell Pakistan’s parent company, Shell plc, announced on June 14 its intention to sell its holding in SPL, subject to regulatory approvals.