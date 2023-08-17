Gold prices rise Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs900/tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs223,800/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold rose by Rs771 to stand at Rs191,872. Gold rates increased by $2 to close at $1,905/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.