Gold prices rise Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs900/tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs223,800/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold rose by Rs771 to stand at Rs191,872. Gold rates increased by $2 to close at $1,905/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.
LAHORE: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 offers immense opportunities for Pakistani construction, infrastructure...
KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited reported a 53 percent drop in its half-year profit after tax, as the country faced...
WASHINGTON: Blame it on economic theory not matching reality, groupthink among forecasters or political partisanship...
LAHORE: The government’s reluctance to procure wheat from the global market last month despite low prices would soon...
KARACHI: Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong said on Wednesday that China and Pakistan would overcome any...
Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as the rupee slid further against the dollar and investors fretted over rising...