Looming food insecurity

LAHORE: The government’s reluctance to procure wheat from the global market last month despite low prices would soon result in a severe flour crisis, pushing the commodity out of reach of the masses.

Wheat prices in the international market touched a 20-month low at $218.25/tonne during May 2023, and continued to hover around $225 to $235 per tonne for the next month, which was the lowest since September 2021.

The $220/tonne mark was seen after a long time in the global commodity market as wheat was mostly being traded between $320 and $380 for most of 2022. But it seems that the government missed that chance of bringing flour prices down for the public.

However, there is still time to secure wheat at reasonable prices as it is trading around $250/tonne (Rs72,750/tonne at today’s dollar rate). Further delay in making the purchase decision may prove costly. If wheat is not imported in time, the next elected government would face a severe wheat crisis. The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) on April 12, 2023 assessed the size of wheat production at 26.81 million tonnes. According to meeting minutes of the body, the committee was informed that domestic wheat production during 2022-23 crop year has been estimated as 26.8 million tonnes, from an area of 9.0 million hectares. This is an increase of 1.6 percent over last year’s 26.39 million tonnes.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar in his budget speech had spoken of a bumper wheat crop on account of favourable weather conditions and government support to farmers. He had said that despite the ravages of floods, the agricultural sector has grown at a rate of 1.5 percent, and a bumper crop of wheat has resulted in the production of more than 28 million tonnes.

FCA assessment was made when wheat was in the harvest stage, whereas Dar’s revelation came after the crop was fully harvested.

According to FAO, the average uptake of wheat is 110kg per person per year where this crop is consumed as a staple food. The requirements of Pakistan’s population is 26.4 million tonnes for the whole year.

This on paper means that Pakistan has produced surplus wheat. But the prices of wheat are still rising in the market because hoarders are sitting on huge stocks.

The surplus does not worry them because Pakistan also caters to the Afghan market through formal and informal channels. This calls for building buffer stock in time before the prices shoot up even further.

The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research was apprised recently that the food departments of Sindh and Punjab failed to reach their procurement target. Both need at least 0.6 million tonnes more wheat. Both the provincial governments asked the federal government to import the commodity to fill this shortfall and emergency reserves; however, the government delayed the procurement, making it the caretaker government’s headache.

With a hefty increase in wheat support prices last year in Sindh, the acreage for wheat cultivation also increased, but the province still fell short by 0.5 million tonnes of its target to procure 1.4 million tonnes of wheat.

We need to rethink our strategy for food security and also use modern agricultural technology to boost our per-acre output or we will continue to be net importers of wheat, despite being an agricultural economy.