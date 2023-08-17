Stocks close lower as inflation fears rise

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as the rupee slid further against the dollar and investors fretted over rising inflation after the interim government hiked fuel prices by up to 7 percent.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 419.31 points or 0.86 percent to close at 48,146.44 points. The highest index of the day remained at 48,614.47 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 48,108.88 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed sharply lower led by scrips across the board on the falling rupee and fears over surging inflation to keep interest rates high after "the caretaker set-up incerased petroleumn products prices to highest ever level.”

"Surging industrial power tariff impacting corporate earnings outlook and dismal data on negative 10.26pc LSM growth for FY23 played a catalystic role in the bearish close."

The KSE-30 index also fell by 155.32 points or 0.90 percent to close at 17,124.98 points. Traded shares decreased by 57 million shares to 194.576 million shares from 251.692 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs7.670 billion from Rs9.038 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.179 trillion from Rs7.250 trillion. Out of 339 companies active in the session, 88 closed in green, 227 in red and 24 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities, said equities commenced the day on a positive note and made an intraday high at 48,614 points level. "However, investors chose to book gains in energy and fertilizer sector stocks, resultantly, the benchmark index erased morning gains and slid into negative territory to close the day’s affairs at the 48,146 levels."

During the trading hours, OGDC, FFC, POL, ENGRO & HUBC lost 193 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, SYS, THALL & LUCK added 41 points, collectively, as they saw some buying interest.

Another highlight of the day was the rpee loss versus the geenback. The currency further lost Rs3.42 (depreciated 1.16 percent) by closing at 294.93. The rupee has so far lost Rs7.47 (down 2.53 percent) in the last 5 sessions, since the Aug 9 closing level of 287.46 in interbank trading. “This decline can likely be attributed to interbank payments pressure and scheduled debt servicing,” Najib said.

The highest increase was recorded in Bata (Pak), which rose by Rs44 to Rs1,770 per share, followed by Reliance Cotton, which increased by Rs25.79 to Rs488.29 per share. A significant decline was noted in Allawasaya Tex, which fell by Rs140 to Rs1,760 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which decreased by Rs100 to Rs8,500 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark index is displaying a sluggish performance as it approaches the 49,000 levels, which maintains the possibility of support being sought within the 46,000-47,000 range.

"Looking ahead to the next trading day, all eyes will be on the 48k level," the brokerage said. "Whether the index manages to hold above this level by the session's end could provide an indication of the market's intentions. This could determine whether the support zone within the 46k-47k range will need to be tested in the near future. "

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 19.296 million shares which closed lower by 8 paisas to Rs2.28 per share. It was followed by Dewan Motors with 14.109 million shares, which closed higher by Rs1.06 to Rs15.14 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Oil & Gas Dev., WorldCall Telecom, Cnergyico PK, Fauji Fert Bin, TPL Properties, Pak Petroleum, Silk Bank Ltd and Shell Pakistan. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts slightly increased to 55.988 million shares from 55.035 million shares.