Summit Bank changes name to Bank Makramah

KARACHI: Summit Bank Limited said it would change its name to Bank Makramah Limited after its shareholders approved the move at an extraordinary general meeting.

The name change follows the recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Summit Bank by prominent UAE investor Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, who plans to transform the bank into a Shariah-compliant financial institution.

Lootah and his son Abdulla Lootah have envisioned this pivotal transformation that reflects the bank’s commitment to a renewed purpose and underscores its mission to providing exceptional financial services and innovative products to its valued customers in line with Shariah-compliant principles, the bank said in a statement.

The extraordinary general meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by the board of directors and senior executive leadership, alongside esteemed shareholders of the bank.