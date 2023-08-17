Business community slams fuel price hike, demands reversal

KARACHI: The business community on Wednesday rejected the caretaker government's decision to raise fuel prices by up to 7.3 percent, and demanded its reversal, saying it would hurt the masses and businesses already suffering from high inflation and low demand.

The government on late Tuesday increased the price of petrol by 6.4 percent or Rs17.50 per litre to Rs290.45, and the price of high speed diesel by 7.3 percent or Rs20 per litre to Rs293.40. The hikes were justified by the government as necessary to offset rising international oil prices and exchange rate fluctuations.

Muhammad Suleman Chawla, acting president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), said the hike would fuel inflation, which stood at 28.3 percent in July, and increase the cost of living and doing business in the country, which is already the highest in the entire region.

He blamed the authorities for failing to address the issues related to the import of Russian crude oil, which is cheaper by 35-40 percent than the international market, but faced logistical and procedural hurdles.

"The FPCCI had warned the authorities on several occasions over the past few months that they needed to address the teething problems in the import of Russian crude. However, the authorities failed to listen to the FPCCI, else, we would have more Russian crude by now," Chawla said in a statement.

He said international oil markets are in a flux and instability, and all national and international economists agree that the demand for petroleum products internationally will remain low for a couple of years to come due to the slowing down of the global economy.

"That should have convinced the economic managers of the country to hold such an enormous, counterintuitive and counterproductive raise in petroleum prices, while the domestic demand by refineries will not even cross 150,000 barrels/day for the imported crude due to unprecedented slowing down of the national economy," Chawla said.

Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), said the fuel price hike was unbearable for all segments of society, especially the industrial sector, which was already facing high energy costs and low production.

He said the petrol price had increased by 35 percent since January, when it was Rs214.80 per litre, and that it had jumped by Rs40 per litre in the current month alone.

"This is a serious matter, as any upsurge in petroleum prices directly affects almost all household commodities and the cost of finished goods," Yousuf said.

He said 50 percent of the industries in Karachi, which used electricity from K-Electric, had already closed down due to exorbitant tariffs, and feared that the rest would also shut down if the energy costs were not reduced.

"Trade and industries are already overburdened due to exorbitant production cost purely triggered by hike in power tariff and petroleum prices which is the basic reason why 50 percent of the industries, who are carrying out production activities by utilizing KE’s electricity have already closed down whereas the remaining are battling for survival," Yousuf said. “We fear that the rest of 50 percent industries would also shut down due to exorbitant energy tariffs.”

Faraz-ur-Rehman, president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), said the fuel price hike was putting pressure on the economy and leading to unemployment. He said the hike was disproportionately affecting the poor segments of society, pushing them below the poverty line.

Rehman urged the government to take steps to bring down the cost of industrial inputs, including electricity, gas, and petroleum products, to revive the economy and save businesses from collapse.