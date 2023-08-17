They say Pakistan is abundant in resources. This is true, but the country also has its fair share of problems and shortages. For example, the latest crisis that Pakistan is facing is the lack of gas. There are many neighbourhoods in Karachi where gas supply remains interrupted for hours. However, when it comes to billing, residents are made to pay inflated bills.

It is important for authorities to understand what this gas shortage means to millions of people. Residents have no gas for cooking; they have no fuel for their cars. Most private transport owners are unable to survive in this economy. The government cannot ignore this problem. People cannot keep living like this.

Misbah Sana

Karachi