It was bittersweet to witness the August 14 celebrations. It is true that we are an independent state, but half of the population is still fighting against patriarchal norms that are a barrier to women’s freedom. Around a thousand women are killed in Pakistan in the name of honour every year.
All Pakistanis have the right to safety, and yet women are not safe anywhere. They are killed for exercising their right to study and take decisions independently. The government is responsible for protecting women and creating a safe environment for them.
Maria Yaseen
Turbat
