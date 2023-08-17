Crisis after crisis

The shortage of life-saving medicines is a tragedy. Taking care of sick patients is already a tough task, and now caregivers will also have to live with the guilt of failing to buy the medicines required to save their lives or at least make their lives’ quality a little better.
Political leaders keep fighting with each other and claim to be better than their rivals. But when the time comes to show their competence, almost everyone fails. Who will listen to our complaints and ensure the availability of essential medicines?
Sajid Syed
Rawalpindi
