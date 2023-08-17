 
Thursday August 17, 2023
Newspost

Celebration or pollution?

August 17, 2023

Can’t we celebrate Independence Day without loud noises and firecrackers, which is the latest trend among children and young men?

It is possible to celebrate Independence Day by organizing sports competitions and other educational activities in schools, colleges and universities. Participating in such healthy activities will create passion and enthusiasm in our future generations and will also help get rid of these money-wasting celebration ideas.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi