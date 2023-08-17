Disappointed

It is quite unfortunate to see that close to a million Pakistanis left the country in 2022 to find better job opportunities. Hundreds of thousands of people are currently trying to seize a good opportunity abroad and leave the country. Then, we have hundreds of people who are so fed up here that they gladly take a dangerous and life-threatening route of illegal immigration to somehow reach a developed nation.
Why is the government not affected by this? No political leader has thought about the welfare of these people who have no job opportunities here. Life in a foreign land is not easy. Many people take up menial jobs and barely manage their expenses. These competent individuals could have illustrious careers here, but, unfortunately, our country is not interested in helping the youth fulfil their dreams.
Sara Iqbal
Lahore
