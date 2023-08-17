A way forward

On the one hand, petrol and diesel prices have gone up to a level beyond the paying capacity of ordinary citizens. On the other, the privileged few enjoy free petrol for private use. An increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and LNG will result in more inflation and high costs of essential food items, travelling, and all other necessities of life.

One solution to this problem is the adoption of strict austerity in public expenditure. In various public-sector organizations, unplanned recruitment should be stopped, and work should be carried out by using modern technology and management techniques.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad